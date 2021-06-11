MARESA Tidies Up The Grounds Of Teaching Family Homes

MARQUETTE, Mich – A regional educational service is giving back to an organization that takes care of troubled children and families.

The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency helped “Teaching Family Homes” clean up the grounds around the facility today.

‘This is the end of year retreat for the Marquette Alger RESA and we really wanted to demonstrate our partnership to the larger community. Teaching Family Homes is one of the agencies that we support,” said Greg Nyen, Superintendent for MARESA. “Through our partnership with Local United Way, we saw an opportunity to give back to one of our local agencies and donate over 150 hours of labor to this agency.”

About 40 MARESA volunteers helped with the weeding, filled holes and ruts, and removed loose and broken branches.

Teaching Family Homes Administrator Dustin Hogue said the facility is open to any donations as well.

“We certainly do take donations of all kinds. We are provided with blankets, hats and gloves in the winter time and boots,” said Hogue. “Anyone who wants to donate is more than welcome.”

If you would like to donate, you can contact family teaching homes at (906) 249–5437.