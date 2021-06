CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich – A missing toddler in Chocolay Township has been found.

This afternoon, Chocolay Township Police Department received a call about a three–and–a–half year old toddler who wandered away from her home.

The toddler was found a third of a mile from her home in a yard playing.

Officers reunited the child with her parents.

The CTPD was assisted by three other agencies.