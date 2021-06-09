Missing Three-Year-Old Found In Dickinson County

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

BREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich – A missing toddler in Dickinson County has been found.

Three–year–old Eleanor Gendron was found in a heavily wooded area in Breen Township safe and sound yesterday while in the company of her family’s two dogs.

Her father, Brent, realized she had wandered off and notified law enforcement around 1:30 pm Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was missing for three hours and found by searchers.

She didn’t require any medical attention.

Five agencies including the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search.

