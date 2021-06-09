Fourth of July is near and Escanaba wants to remind citizens that safety is  the city’s top priority.

Some of the basic regulations are:

No one under the age of 18 is allowed to use, possess, or explode fireworks within the city.

No one under age 18 may buy, purchase, acquire or obtain any fireworks within the city.

Fireworks can only be used from June 29th to July 4th from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m.

Public safety presence will be at Ludington Park. If you have questions call the public safety department at 786–5911.

