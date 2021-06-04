Michigan’s Free–Fishing Days Are Next Weekend.

10 hours ago Roy Buck

Fishing. Close-up shut of a fish hook under water

Thanks to the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation Michigan will offer “Free–Fishing Days.”

Stephanie Vatalaro, Vice President of Marketing for RBFF, stated that many folks don’t go fishing just for the big catch but to also just get in a boat and be on the water in the fresh air with friends and family.

Michigan’s Free Fishing Days are June 12th thru the 13th.

For more information visit: https://news.takemefishing.org/

https://www.takemefishing.org/how–to–fish/how–to–catch–fish/free–fishing–days/

 

More Stories

Suicide prevention: Dial help can assist those who struggle with mental illness

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

New Automated External Defibrillators are both Necessary and Urgent for UP’s Law Enforcement.

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Drug Arrest Made In Ontonagon County

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The 8th Annual Iron Range Roll

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The recent sale of the Upper Peninsula Power Company should not lead to higher energy costs

13 hours ago Roy Buck

Start the Cycle Donations

13 hours ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Suicide prevention: Dial help can assist those who struggle with mental illness

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

New Automated External Defibrillators are both Necessary and Urgent for UP’s Law Enforcement.

8 hours ago Roy Buck

Drug Arrest Made In Ontonagon County

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The 8th Annual Iron Range Roll

9 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Michigan’s Free–Fishing Days Are Next Weekend.

10 hours ago Roy Buck