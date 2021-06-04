Michigan’s Free–Fishing Days Are Next Weekend.

Thanks to the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation Michigan will offer “Free–Fishing Days.”

Stephanie Vatalaro, Vice President of Marketing for RBFF, stated that many folks don’t go fishing just for the big catch but to also just get in a boat and be on the water in the fresh air with friends and family.

Michigan’s Free Fishing Days are June 12th thru the 13th.

For more information visit: https://news.takemefishing.org/

https://www.takemefishing.org/how–to–fish/how–to–catch–fish/free–fishing–days/