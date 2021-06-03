Cognition Brewery To Shut Down

21 mins ago Jeremy Skiba

ISHPEMING, Mich – Cognition Brewing Company will no longer make or serve beer at the Mather Inn in Ishpeming.

Power has been restored to most of the Mather Inn according to the Cognition Facebook page.

But the brewery is still in the dark.

Grace Episcopal Church was able to provide power using an extension cord for a short time.

Cognition was able to cool their stored beer long enough to assess it.

The beer will have to be destroyed, the post said.

Without a long-term solution for power, the brewery location will remain closed.

