Salvation Army’s Donut Day.

16 hours ago Roy Buck

Marquette County’s Salvation Army is celebrating the organization’s historic holiday tomorrow (started in WW I). And it’ll be a deliciously fun day.

Last year they had to retool their services due to the pandemic.

Yet they managed to still serve over 27,000 thousand lunches last year, case–work assistance, utility support, and Christmas support.

So–tomorrow morning, if you’re near the Huron Bakeries in Ishpeming or Marquette, you may have a delicacy waiting for you.

Donut Day is a fun day to celebrate those who help others in need.

More Stories

County Road 565 to be closed for bridge repair

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Cognition Brewery To Shut Down

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Chamber Children’s Carnival will be holding its annual family – friendly event

18 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Petunia Pandemonium Returns For 33rd Year

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Ishpeming Township Crash

20 hours ago Roy Buck

Marquette County Car Accident

20 hours ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

County Road 565 to be closed for bridge repair

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Salvation Army’s Donut Day.

16 hours ago Roy Buck

Volleyball unveils 2021 schedule

16 hours ago David Cesefske

Cognition Brewery To Shut Down

18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Chamber Children’s Carnival will be holding its annual family – friendly event

18 hours ago Neydja Petithomme