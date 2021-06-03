Salvation Army’s Donut Day.

Marquette County’s Salvation Army is celebrating the organization’s historic holiday tomorrow (started in WW I). And it’ll be a deliciously fun day.

Last year they had to retool their services due to the pandemic.

Yet they managed to still serve over 27,000 thousand lunches last year, case–work assistance, utility support, and Christmas support.

So–tomorrow morning, if you’re near the Huron Bakeries in Ishpeming or Marquette, you may have a delicacy waiting for you.

Donut Day is a fun day to celebrate those who help others in need.