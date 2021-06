After a week two male suspects who hit a school bus in Harvey and fled the scene are still unaccounted for.

On 5/24/2021, around 5 pm, a silver mini–van struck a Marquette Public School bus in the parking lot of the Krista gas station.

The vehicle was occupied by two males who fled the scene.

If anyone has any identifying information regarding the two male subjects or the vehicle please contact the Chocolay Township Pd at 906–249–4040