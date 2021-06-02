NMU Offers Lamination Of Vaccine Cards

MARQUETTE, Mich – There’s no law requiring Michigan residents to prove they’ve had a Covid–19 vaccination.

But there are situations where proving that you’re vaccinated may be necessary.

That makes keeping that vaccine card pretty important.

Northern Michigan University is offering area residents free laminated copies of Covid–19 vaccination cards through August 20th.

Lamination will take up to 15 minutes and patrons can leave their card and come back for it later that day.

Anyone who is interested can visit the Olson Library Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 6 pm.