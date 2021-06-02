Eagle Mine Looks For Public Input

CHAMPION, Mich – Eagle Mine is looking for local input.

The mine is inviting community members to participate in their new engagement program called “The Local Voices” where the community can give feedback.

The first survey is now open to the public.

The survey will deal with community impacts and benefits of the mining operation.

It will also dive into how well the company’s community investment programs have worked as well as the relationship between community members and the company.

Following the pilot survey, Eagle Mine will conduct brief follow–up surveys every quarter.

The link for the first survey is below:

Eagle Mine | Voconiq Local Voices