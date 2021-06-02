Blood Donation Crisis

The UP Regional Blood Center is in critical need of blood donations of all types.

The crisis is, in part, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic from the lack of blood drives offered to the public. However, blood donation is considered an essential act and is safe to do at this time.

Blood is essential for health care and the need for blood is constant.

The UP Regional Blood Center encourages that all healthy, eligible donors consider donating during this time.

For more information on how, when, and where to donate visit:

www.mgh.org/blood

Supplying the Gift of Life to 13 U.P. Hospitals

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals. Please visit our Facebook page at UPRBC906 or website at http://www.mgh.org/blood for center details and blood drive locations. For hours and scheduling please call Marquette at 906-449-1450, Hancock at 906-483-1392. Iron Mountain at 906-774-1012 and Escanaba at 906-786-8420. Donate Local. Keep your blood in the UP!