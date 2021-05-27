The search for a missing Marquette County Man has ended in tragedy.

6 hours ago Roy Buck

Yesterday afternoon Sheriff’s Office personnel found Nicholas Saurdini deceased in the woods.

Saurdini was 31 years old and was last seen May 17th in the Charley Lakes area of Tilden Township.

His body was transported to the Marquette Morgue.

The Marquette County Medical examiner will conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Search and Rescue volunteers, Forsyth Township EMS, and Fire Department Personnel.

