People urged to stay away from scene of Calumet fire

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

CALUMET- Authorities are urging people to stay away from the 100 block of 5th street in Calumet.

Sheriff’s Office said the site where three buildings burned last weekend is still dangerous.

The site is also private property, the sheriff said.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives are helping with the investigation.

The number of residents who lost their homes to the fire rose to 41 on Thursday.

The sheriff is asking anyone with tips to contact their office.

  • Telephone: (906)482-0055
  • Facebook (Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, MI)
  • Email: jsaaranen@houghtonsheriff.com

More Stories

Care Clinic Life Walk 2021

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Keweenaw Bay Firefighters Earn New Certifications And Search For New Recruits

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is here. And boating season is back.

6 hours ago Roy Buck

A dog was a lifesaver in Houghton County

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Ride With Pride To Replace Pride Fest

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Missing Marquette County Man Found Dead

1 day ago Roy Buck

You may have missed

Care Clinic Life Walk 2021

3 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Keweenaw Bay Firefighters Earn New Certifications And Search For New Recruits

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is here. And boating season is back.

6 hours ago Roy Buck

A dog was a lifesaver in Houghton County

6 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Ride With Pride To Replace Pride Fest

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba