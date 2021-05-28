People urged to stay away from scene of Calumet fire

CALUMET- Authorities are urging people to stay away from the 100 block of 5th street in Calumet.

Sheriff’s Office said the site where three buildings burned last weekend is still dangerous.

The site is also private property, the sheriff said.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives are helping with the investigation.

The number of residents who lost their homes to the fire rose to 41 on Thursday.

The sheriff is asking anyone with tips to contact their office.

Telephone: (906)482-0055

Facebook (Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, MI)

Email: jsaaranen@houghtonsheriff.com