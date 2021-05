Marquette’s Emporium and NMU’s Record Club is hosting a Vinyl Record Show at The Ore Dock Brewing company.

The event will have something for everyone. It’ll be located on the 2nd floor of the Ore Dock. And they have a stockpile of various items after the 18th month Covid pandemic shutdown.

There will also be food trucks, micro-beers, and good-times.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/312891697056895