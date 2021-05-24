The Rescue On Hogback Mountain

MARQUETTE, Mich – An adventure turned into a nightmare for an Upper Peninsula resident.

A 40–year–old woman was hiking up Hogback Mountain she fell and hit her head.

She could not walk back down the mountain.

Emergency responders from Marquette and Chocolay Townships carried ropes, medical equipment and a stokes basket up hogback.

The woman was found an hour and a half after the accident was reported.

EMT’s carried the woman down the mountain in the stokes basket

She was transported to UPHS Marquette.

Chip and Nick Davis helped guide emergency crews up the mountain.

The hike up Hogback Mountain is difficult and only experienced hikers should attempt to reach the top, Marquette Township Fire Chief Dan Shanahan said.

Hikers should also wear proper shoes and bring water and a first aid kit.