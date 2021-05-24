Sunday Night Fire In Deer Track Village

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

MARQUETTE, Mich – One person was hospitalized after a Marquette Township fire last night.

At around 7:30 pm, the Marquette Township fire and rescue was dispatched to Deer Track Village to a house filled with smoke.

Crews entered and found one found person who was pulled from the home.

The occupant was transported to UPHS Marquette.

A dog in the home was also able to get out on its own.

The condition of the person moved from the fire is unknown at this time.

The interior of the home sustained moderate smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

