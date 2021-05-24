Craig Lake is its own unique entity in the U.P.–Backcountry camping sites, historic backwood cabins (formerly owned by the Miller Brewing Company family) and yurts for rent in the State Park’s remote wilderness. Craig Lake State Park is the most remote state park in the system spanning more than 8,400 acres in Baraga County. Rugged and wild, access into the park can be somewhat of an adventure.

Warmer weather has returned and Memorial Day weekend is days away…

Just make sure you have a high clearance vehicle to get there.

However, both the DNR and the State of Michigan advise summer enthusiasts to plan and book your outings as soon as possible as time and space are limited

For more information visit: https://www2.dnr.state.mi.us/parksandtrails/Details.aspx?id=415&type=SPRK

https://youtu.be/jZwixOisvI4