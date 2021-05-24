Craig Lake State Park!

16 hours ago Roy Buck

Craig Lake is its own unique entity in the U.P.–Backcountry camping sites, historic backwood cabins (formerly owned by the Miller Brewing Company family) and yurts for rent in the State Park’s remote wilderness. Craig Lake State Park is the most remote state park in the system spanning more than 8,400 acres in Baraga County. Rugged and wild, access into the park can be somewhat of an adventure.

Warmer weather has returned and Memorial Day weekend is days away…

Just make sure you have a high clearance vehicle to get there.

However, both the DNR and the State of Michigan advise summer enthusiasts to plan and book your outings as soon as possible as time and space are limited

For more information visit: https://www2.dnr.state.mi.us/parksandtrails/Details.aspx?id=415&type=SPRK

 

https://youtu.be/jZwixOisvI4

More Stories

Lithium-ion batteries pose a major health and safety issue for Marquette County

12 hours ago Roy Buck

Sunday Night Fire In Deer Track Village

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Rescue On Hogback Mountain

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Arson suspected in downtown Calumet fire

20 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Firemen still on the scene of downtown Calumet blaze

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Ellie Mackay talks teammates & leadership

3 days ago Connor Sturgill

You may have missed

Lithium-ion batteries pose a major health and safety issue for Marquette County

12 hours ago Roy Buck

Sunday Night Fire In Deer Track Village

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

The Rescue On Hogback Mountain

13 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Craig Lake State Park!

16 hours ago Roy Buck

Arson suspected in downtown Calumet fire

20 hours ago Lisa Bowers