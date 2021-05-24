Arson suspected in downtown Calumet fire

Authorities are calling an area devastated by fire Friday night a crime scene.

Calumet Fire Chief Jeff Kalcich told the Keweenaw Report Saturday morning that arson could be a probable cause.

The American Red Cross said dozens of people were displaced as of Sunday afternoon, including 17 children.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said people should avoid the 100th block of 5th Street where the fire started.

Anyone caught trespassing or taking items from the scene faces prosecution.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are working with locals.

The sheriff’s department wants anyone who was on or near the 100 block of Fifth Street on Friday night at approximately 10:45 to come forward. Visit the Houghton County Sheriff’s Facebook page or call (906) 482-0055.