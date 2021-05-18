Negaunee High School students finally had the chance to display their artwork and they have every reason to be proud.

Negaunee High School students finally had a chance to display their artwork and they have every reason to be proud.

These personable students champion their teacher Kim Shefchik and give kudos to their fellow peers.

The hard work these Negaunee High School Students put into this two year combined art–show has them buzzing.

For a link to their art show visit: https://sites.google.com/negauneeschools.org/2019-2021-nhs-art-show/home