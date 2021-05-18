DNR, OTHERS STILL BATTLING WILDFIRE NEAR GOOSE LAKE IN RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in Richmond township.

According to scanner reports, the 35-to-40-acre fire started in a residential structure.

The Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service worked alongside several local fire departments to put out the blaze.

Two bulldozers, a helicopter, and two small planes were also used.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.