DNR, OTHERS STILL BATTLING WILDFIRE NEAR GOOSE LAKE IN RICHMOND TOWNSHIP
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in Richmond township.
According to scanner reports, the 35-to-40-acre fire started in a residential structure.
The Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service worked alongside several local fire departments to put out the blaze.
Two bulldozers, a helicopter, and two small planes were also used.
This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.