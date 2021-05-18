DNR, OTHERS STILL BATTLING WILDFIRE NEAR GOOSE LAKE IN RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire in Richmond township.

According to scanner reports, the 35-to-40-acre fire started in a residential structure.

The Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Forest Service worked alongside several local fire departments to put out the blaze.

Two bulldozers, a helicopter, and two small planes were also used.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

 

More Stories

Negaunee High School students finally had the chance to display their artwork and they have every reason to be proud.

4 hours ago Roy Buck

Group Helps Provide Subscription Program To Help Kids With Grief

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS Holding Microchip Clinic

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

NMU To Lift Mask Requirements

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Man Missing In Marquette County

8 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Man missing in Gladstone

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Negaunee High School students finally had the chance to display their artwork and they have every reason to be proud.

4 hours ago Roy Buck

DNR, OTHERS STILL BATTLING WILDFIRE NEAR GOOSE LAKE IN RICHMOND TOWNSHIP

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Group Helps Provide Subscription Program To Help Kids With Grief

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

UPAWS Holding Microchip Clinic

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

NMU To Lift Mask Requirements

7 hours ago Jeremy Skiba