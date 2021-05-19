Work Search Requirements for Unemployment Benefits to Be Reinstated

LANSING, Mich. — The Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will reinstate work search requirements for unemployment benefit claimants starting May 30, 2021. The work search requirement was suspended in March 2020 to help the increased volume of hardworking Michiganders facing unemployment due to the pandemic. To remain eligible for benefits, claimants must actively seek work and report at least one work search activity for each week they claim benefits. A work search activity could include: Submitting a job application.

Interviewing with an employer

Attending a job fair or employment workshop

Applying for the new Clean Slate program

Participating in reemployment services through Michigan Works! or creating an account on job search sites such as MiTalent.org. Work search is required for those receiving benefits under the state’s regular unemployment insurance program as well as federal benefit programs. If an individual has an approved waiver, they are exempt from the work search requirement. There are COVID- specific exemptions for people who are self-employed, unable to work due to COVID-19, and parents with children attending school remotely because the school is closed. Claimants may apply for a waiver prior to their certification either in MiWAM or by calling the UIA customer service line at 866-500-0017. They will be notified at the time of the request whether a waiver of the requirement is granted. “With record numbers of Michiganders filing for benefits during the pandemic, many may not be familiar with the work search requirement,” said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “We want to make sure claimants understand what information is needed to meet the newly reinstated requirements and prevent a delay in receiving their benefits.” Claimants must be able and available to work and actively seeking work each week that benefits are claimed. To submit a work search activity claimants will input the details of their work search when they certify online or by phone. Failure to submit a work search activity will result in a loss of benefits for that week. “The availability of the COVID-19 vaccinations and the reopening of workplaces allows more opportunities for Michiganders to be safe and successful in their job search,” said Estlund Olson. Michigan Works! Agencies offer a variety of services and resources to assist with finding jobs. Individuals can search for jobs, attend workshops, participate in virtual job fairs or explore careers and training. For more information contact 800-285-WORKS (9675) or go online to michiganworks.org. MiTalent.org is another resource to explore job opportunities in the state by getting connected with employers who are hiring right now! Visit MiTalent.org to discover current openings. For more information on work search requirements, visit the UIA website at Michigan.gov/uia. </div> <nav class="navigation post-navigation" role="navigation" aria-label="Continue Reading"> <h2 class="screen-reader-text">Continue Reading</h2> <div class="nav-links"><div class="nav-previous"><a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/18/negaunee-high-school-students-finally-had-the-chance-to-display-their-artwork-and-they-have-every-reason-to-be-proud/" rel="prev"><span class="em-post-navigation">Previous</span> Negaunee High School students finally had the chance to display their artwork and they have every reason to be proud.</a></div><div class="nav-next"><a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/68-acre-fire-in-marquette-county-is-75-contained-dnr-says/" rel="next"><span class="em-post-navigation">Next</span> 68-acre fire in Marquette County is 75% contained, DNR says</a></div></div> </nav> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div> <div class="promotionspace enable-promotionspace"> <div class="em-posts-promotions col col-ten"> <div id="custom_html-4" class="widget_text widget covernews-widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-layout-key="-fr+a-10-1k+6v" data-ad-client="ca-pub-2612422074010308" data-ad-slot="3398223764"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div></div> </div> <div class="em-reated-posts col-ten"> <div class="row"> <h3 class="related-title"> More Stories </h3> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-4 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/westpac-golf-720x380.png"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/timberstone-golf-club-hosts-westpac-golf-tournament/"></a> </div> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-sports/golf/" alt="View all posts in Golf"> Golf </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-sports/" alt="View all posts in Local Sports"> Local Sports </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li></ul> </div> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/timberstone-golf-club-hosts-westpac-golf-tournament/"> Timberstone Golf Club Hosts WestPAC Golf Tournament </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 1 hour ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/connor/"> Connor Sturgill </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/INVASIVEPhoto-of-N-obtusa-upper-whorl-639x380.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/upper-peninsula-memorial-day-and-invasive-species-awareness/"></a> </div> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/community/" alt="View all posts in Community"> Community </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/education-local-news/" alt="View all posts in Education"> Education </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/featured/" alt="View all posts in Featured"> Featured </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/highlights/" alt="View all posts in Highlights"> Highlights </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/lifestyle/" alt="View all posts in Lifestyle"> Lifestyle </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-news/" alt="View all posts in Local News"> Local News </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/outdoors-local-news/" alt="View all posts in Outdoors"> Outdoors </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/upper-peninsula/" alt="View all posts in Upper Peninsula"> Upper Peninsula </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/us-news/" alt="View all posts in US News"> US News </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/wildlife-local-news/" alt="View all posts in Wildlife"> Wildlife </a> </li></ul> </div> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/upper-peninsula-memorial-day-and-invasive-species-awareness/"> Upper Peninsula, Memorial Day and Invasive Species Awareness </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 4 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/roy/"> Roy Buck </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Lake-Superior-Community-Partnership.-720x380.png"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/lcsp-seeks-support-for-legislation-about-workforce-housing/"></a> </div> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/construction-development/" alt="View all posts in Construction / Development"> Construction / Development </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/featured/" alt="View all posts in Featured"> Featured </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/news-by-county/marquette-county/" alt="View all posts in Marquette County"> Marquette County </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/stories/" alt="View all posts in Stories"> Stories </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li></ul> </div> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/lcsp-seeks-support-for-legislation-about-workforce-housing/"> LCSP Seeks Support For Legislation About Workforce Housing </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 5 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/jeremy/"> Jeremy Skiba </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/UNITED-Conference-returns-to-NMU-next-week.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/michigan-independent-citizens-redistricting-commissioners-held-a-forum-at-the-northern-michigan-university-campus/"></a> </div> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li></ul> </div> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/michigan-independent-citizens-redistricting-commissioners-held-a-forum-at-the-northern-michigan-university-campus/"> Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commissioners held a forum at the Northern Michigan University campus </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 7 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/neydja/"> Neydja Petithomme </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/FIRE-720x380.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/68-acre-fire-in-marquette-county-is-75-contained-dnr-says/"></a> </div> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-news/" alt="View all posts in Local News"> Local News </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/news-by-county/marquette-county/" alt="View all posts in Marquette County"> Marquette County </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li></ul> </div> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/68-acre-fire-in-marquette-county-is-75-contained-dnr-says/"> 68-acre fire in Marquette County is 75% contained, DNR says </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 7 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/lisa/"> Lisa Bowers </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-4 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/NegauneeMinersLogo.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/18/negaunee-high-school-students-finally-had-the-chance-to-display-their-artwork-and-they-have-every-reason-to-be-proud/"></a> </div> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/arts-culture/" alt="View all posts in Arts & Culture"> Arts & Culture </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/community/" alt="View all posts in Community"> Community </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/education-local-news/" alt="View all posts in Education"> Education </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/featured/" alt="View all posts in Featured"> Featured </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/highlights/" alt="View all posts in Highlights"> Highlights </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/lifestyle/" alt="View all posts in Lifestyle"> Lifestyle </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-news/" alt="View all posts in Local News"> Local News </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/news-by-county/marquette-county/" alt="View all posts in Marquette County"> Marquette County </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/stories/" alt="View all posts in Stories"> Stories </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/upper-peninsula/" alt="View all posts in Upper Peninsula"> Upper Peninsula </a> </li></ul> </div> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/18/negaunee-high-school-students-finally-had-the-chance-to-display-their-artwork-and-they-have-every-reason-to-be-proud/"> Negaunee High School students finally had the chance to display their artwork and they have every reason to be proud. </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 1 day ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/roy/"> Roy Buck </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </article> </main><!-- #main --> </div><!-- #primary --> <aside id="secondary" class="widget-area aft-sticky-sidebar"> <div id="search-2" class="widget covernews-widget widget_search"><h2 class="widget-title widget-title-1"><span>Search</span></h2><form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="https://abc10up.com/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form></div><div id="custom_html-3" class="widget_text widget covernews-widget widget_custom_html"><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><center><a href="https://www.patsfoodsiga.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img src="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/pats_web.jpg"></a></center></div></div><div id="adrotate_widgets-23" class="widget covernews-widget adrotate_widgets"><div class="g g-3"><div class="g-single a-105"><script id="mNCC" language="javascript"> medianet_width = "336"; medianet_height = "280"; medianet_crid = "384639557"; medianet_versionId = "3111299"; </script> <script src="//contextual.media.net/nmedianet.js?cid=8CUL3ONAM"></script></div></div></div><div id="custom_html-5" class="widget_text widget covernews-widget widget_custom_html"><h2 class="widget-title widget-title-1"><span>7-Day Forecast</span></h2><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><center><a href="https://www.abc10up.com/local-weather"><img src="https://docs.google.com/drawings/d/e/2PACX-1vTO-QpBXWitn7RXUGnMU_DcW84PBAx9R0vYVz1JnBTnsj8rTsPBXz93394NWKCFPxx7L_P7mQfODfTC/pub?w=1440&h=810" width="100%"></a></center></div></div></aside><!-- #secondary --> </div> </div> <div class="af-main-banner-latest-posts grid-layout"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="widget-title-section"> <h4 class="widget-title header-after1"> <span class="header-after"> You may have missed </span> </h4> </div> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-15 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article inside-img"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/westpac-golf-675x450.png"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/timberstone-golf-club-hosts-westpac-golf-tournament/"></a> </div> </div> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-sports/golf/" alt="View all posts in Golf"> Golf </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-sports/" alt="View all posts in Local Sports"> Local Sports </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li></ul> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/timberstone-golf-club-hosts-westpac-golf-tournament/"> Timberstone Golf Club Hosts WestPAC Golf Tournament </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 1 hour ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/connor/"> Connor Sturgill </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-15 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article inside-img"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/unnamed.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/former-husky-signs-two-year-deal-with-dallas-stars/"></a> </div> </div> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/colleges-and-universities/mtu/" alt="View all posts in Michigan Technological University"> Michigan Technological University </a> </li></ul> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/former-husky-signs-two-year-deal-with-dallas-stars/"> Former Husky Signs Two Year Deal With Dallas Stars </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 2 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/david/"> David Cesefske </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-15 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article inside-img"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/NegauneeMinersLogo.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/negaunee-softball-looks-to-continue-dominance-led-by-coach-carlson/"></a> </div> </div> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-sports/" alt="View all posts in Local Sports"> Local Sports </a> </li></ul> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/negaunee-softball-looks-to-continue-dominance-led-by-coach-carlson/"> Negaunee Softball Looks To Continue Dominance Led By Coach Carlson </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 2 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/david/"> David Cesefske </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-15 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article inside-img"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/download-675x450.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/tigers-turnbull-throws-mlbs-fifth-no-hitter-this-season/"></a> </div> </div> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/detroit-tigers/" alt="View all posts in Detroit Tigers"> Detroit Tigers </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-sports/" alt="View all posts in Local Sports"> Local Sports </a> </li></ul> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/tigers-turnbull-throws-mlbs-fifth-no-hitter-this-season/"> Tigers Turnbull Throws MLB’S Fifth No-Hitter this Season </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 3 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/david/"> David Cesefske </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> <div class="col-sm-15 latest-posts-grid" data-mh="latest-posts-grid"> <div class="spotlight-post"> <figure class="categorised-article inside-img"> <div class="categorised-article-wrapper"> <div class="data-bg data-bg-hover data-bg-categorised" data-background="https://abc10up.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/INVASIVEPhoto-of-N-obtusa-upper-whorl-639x450.jpg"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/upper-peninsula-memorial-day-and-invasive-species-awareness/"></a> </div> </div> <div class="figure-categories figure-categories-bg"> <ul class="cat-links"><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/community/" alt="View all posts in Community"> Community </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/education-local-news/" alt="View all posts in Education"> Education </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/featured/" alt="View all posts in Featured"> Featured </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/highlights/" alt="View all posts in Highlights"> Highlights </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/lifestyle/" alt="View all posts in Lifestyle"> Lifestyle </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/local-news/" alt="View all posts in Local News"> Local News </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/outdoors-local-news/" alt="View all posts in Outdoors"> Outdoors </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/topstory/" alt="View all posts in Top Story"> Top Story </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/upper-peninsula/" alt="View all posts in Upper Peninsula"> Upper Peninsula </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/us-news/" alt="View all posts in US News"> US News </a> </li><li class="meta-category"> <a class="covernews-categories category-color-1" href="https://abc10up.com/category/wildlife-local-news/" alt="View all posts in Wildlife"> Wildlife </a> </li></ul> </div> </figure> <figcaption> <h3 class="article-title article-title-1"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/2021/05/19/upper-peninsula-memorial-day-and-invasive-species-awareness/"> Upper Peninsula, Memorial Day and Invasive Species Awareness </a> </h3> <div class="grid-item-metadata"> <span class="author-links"> <span class="item-metadata posts-date"> <i class="far fa-clock"></i> 4 hours ago </span> <span class="item-metadata posts-author"> <a href="https://abc10up.com/author/roy/"> Roy Buck </a> </span> </span> </div> </figcaption> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <footer class="site-footer"> <div class="primary-footer"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <div class="row"> <div class="primary-footer-area footer-second-widgets-section col-md-4 col-sm-12"> <section class="widget-area"> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="secondary-footer"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12"> <div class="footer-nav-wrapper"> <div class="footer-navigation"><ul id="footer-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-8370014" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-8370014"><a href="https://abc10up.com/fcc-applications/">FCC Applications</a></li> <li id="menu-item-8370015" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-8370015"><a href="https://abc10up.com/about/public-files/">Public Files</a></li> <li id="menu-item-8370016" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-8370016"><a href="https://abc10up.com/about/eeo/">EEO</a></li> </ul></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="site-info"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-12"> Copyright ©2021 Lake Superior Community Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> </div> <a id="scroll-up" class="secondary-color"> <i class="fa fa-angle-up"></i> </a> <script type="text/javascript"> function blockspareBlocksShare(url, title, w, h) { var left = (window.innerWidth / 2) - (w / 2); var top = (window.innerHeight / 2) - (h / 2); return window.open(url, title, 'toolbar=no, location=no, directories=no, status=no, menubar=no, scrollbars=no, resizable=no, copyhistory=no, width=600, height=600, top=' + top + ', left=' + left); } </script> <script type='text/javascript' id='clicktrack-adrotate-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var click_object = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/abc10up.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/plugins/adrotate/library/jquery.adrotate.clicktracker.js' id='clicktrack-adrotate-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='wp-polls-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var pollsL10n = {"ajax_url":"https:\/\/abc10up.com\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","text_wait":"Your last request is still being processed. Please wait a while ...","text_valid":"Please choose a valid poll answer.","text_multiple":"Maximum number of choices allowed: ","show_loading":"1","show_fading":"1"}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/plugins/wp-polls/polls-js.js?ver=2.75.6' id='wp-polls-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/plugins/blockspare/src/assets/slick/js/slick.js?ver=5.7.2' id='slick-js-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-includes/js/imagesloaded.min.js?ver=4.1.4' id='imagesloaded-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-includes/js/masonry.min.js?ver=4.2.2' id='masonry-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-includes/js/jquery/jquery.masonry.min.js?ver=3.1.2b' id='jquery-masonry-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/plugins/blockspare/src/assets/js/frontend.js?ver=5.7.2' id='blockspare-script-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/plugins/blockspare/src/assets/js/tabs.js?ver=5.7.2' id='blockspare-tabs-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/js/navigation.js?ver=20151215' id='covernews-navigation-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/js/skip-link-focus-fix.js?ver=20151215' id='covernews-skip-link-focus-fix-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/slick/js/slick.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='slick-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/bootstrap/js/bootstrap.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='bootstrap-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/sidr/js/jquery.sidr.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='sidr-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/magnific-popup/jquery.magnific-popup.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='magnific-popup-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/slider-pro/js/jquery.sliderPro.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='sliderpro-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/jquery-match-height/jquery.matchHeight.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='matchheight-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/marquee/jquery.marquee.js?ver=5.7.2' id='marquee-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/theiaStickySidebar/theia-sticky-sidebar.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='sticky-sidebar-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/script.js?ver=5.7.2' id='covernews-script-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/themes/covernews-pro/assets/fixed-header-script.js?ver=5.7.2' id='covernews-fixed-header-script-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-content/plugins/youtube-embed-plus/scripts/fitvids.min.js?ver=13.4.2' id='__ytprefsfitvids__-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://abc10up.com/wp-includes/js/wp-embed.min.js?ver=5.7.2' id='wp-embed-js'></script> </body> </html>