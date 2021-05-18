Group Helps Provide Subscription Program To Help Kids With Grief

6 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

MARQUETTE, Mich – An Upper Peninsula bereavement service has an alternative after canceling a summer camp.

STAR Children’s Bereavement Services announced they have canceled Camp STAR due to planning challenges and concerns regarding Covid–19.

As an alternative, STAR will be renewing its Wonder Box Program.

The Wonder box comes with craft supplies, the makings of a memory journal, and resources on grief and bereavement.

If you know a child that has experienced the death of a loved one, visit the link below to sign up for the Wonder Box subscription.

Wonder Box Application and Pre-Survey (google.com)

