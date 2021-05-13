Armstrong Creek Man Dies From Injuries After Motorcycle Accident

ARMSTRONG CREEK, Mich – A man who was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident in Marinette County has died as a result of his injuries.

35–year–old Krzysztof Ciepalowicz from Armstrong Creek was traveling on Old 38 Rd. when he failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and was ejected from his bike.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Ciepalowicz was transported from the scene by rescue teams.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by seven agencies on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.