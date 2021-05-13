Jaws of life used to rescue pair after traffic crash in Iron Mountain

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A two–vehicle accident on U.S.  2 in Iron Mountain sent a Wisconsin couple to hospital on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on near Stroheims Restaurant at about 3:08 p.m.

Rescuers used the jaws of life to free a 63–year old Prentice, man and his passenger from an SUV.

The vehicle was struck by an eastbound SUV driven by a 17–year–old male from Foster City.

The Prentice man and the passenger were transported to Dickinson County Hospital.

Their injuries were not believed to be life–threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

