Jaws of life used to rescue pair after traffic crash in Iron Mountain
A two–vehicle accident on U.S. 2 in Iron Mountain sent a Wisconsin couple to hospital on Wednesday.
The accident occurred on near Stroheims Restaurant at about 3:08 p.m.
Rescuers used the jaws of life to free a 63–year old Prentice, man and his passenger from an SUV.
The vehicle was struck by an eastbound SUV driven by a 17–year–old male from Foster City.
The Prentice man and the passenger were transported to Dickinson County Hospital.
Their injuries were not believed to be life–threatening.
The accident remains under investigation.