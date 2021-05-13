CALUMET, Mich- A Calumet business wants students to know when it comes to technology, the sky’s the limit.

Calumet Electronics is hosting a free virtual event called “Women in Aerospace”

The panel will highlight how science, technology, engineering and math can lead to exciting careers.

“This event is really to offer K-12 ladies to see what the future has for them, especially as it surrounds STEM careers. Not only in Michigan, but across the globe. There will be a NASA person, there’s going to be professionals in industry and people who are in first robotics,” said Dr. Meredith LaBeau, the Director of Process, RND, and Manufacturing Engineering. “We hope to inspire. We hope to open the eyes of at least just one young lady to say that they can change the world. I can change the world. I can do this. I just watched and participated in this and I can push down another door.”

Dr. Labeau will also discuss the development of the next generation of technology in a male dominated industry.

The event will take place from 8:45 am to 12 pm. To register, visit the link below:

AIAM & FIRST of Michigan Presents: Women of Aerospace – Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan (aiamnow.com)