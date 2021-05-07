The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library has reopened!

4 hours ago Roy Buck

The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library opened this week.

Residents can now wander in the library to explore.

Patrons are encouraged to come inside for browsing, checkouts, and computer use.

But library patrons are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Also, the library asks that visits be limited to one hour.

 

Library director Jesse Shirtz said “Libraries exist to serve the public; we had to get creative to find new ways to help our community during this unique time. We have missed interacting with our patrons and we look forward to seeing them in person again! It’s been awfully quiet in here.”

Also, the library continues to offer curbside pickup by appointment during open hours.

For more information visit: https://ishpeminglibrary.info/

