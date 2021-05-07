Nurses Week 2021

This week belongs to the nurses.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation making May 6th through 12th as Nurses Week in Michigan.

“This week is important every year. This year it is even more important because as we all know the last year has been an emotional and physical toll on so many people, nurses in particular. So being able to take a little time and being able to thank a nurse will make them feel a little bit better and make them feel the work they do, is good work,” said Kori Tossava, the Director of Community Services at UP Home Health and Hospice. “I think it would be underwhelming to say it has been a more than difficult year for every nurse. Whether or not those nurses are in a skilled nursing facility, in a hospital, in a medical department, in a doctor’s office, or here and we just want to thank them for the hard work because this year would have been unimaginable without them.”

In support of Nurses week, the Michigan Nurses Association is asking everyone to continue to social distance and to get vaccinated.

Since April of 2021, Michigan is home to 22,860 licensed practical nurses and 164,493 registered nurses.