Three members of a larger crew plant pine tree seeds in Marquette County, regenerating an area where timber was harvested previously. Credit: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The cities of Marquette and Escanaba as well as Michigan technological university have been named Tree City USA honorees in 2020.

The Tree City USA program promotes proper care and management of trees in their communities.

The state of Michigan currently ranks eighth in the number of tree city designations, according to DNR officials.