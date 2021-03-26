Wisconsin Man Arraigned On Human Trafficking Charges

4 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

A Wisconsin man was arraigned in Menominee on Monday following a recent arrest in a human trafficking sting operation.

Jeremy Lee Bertrand is facing charges of child sexual abusive activity, use of a computer to commit child sexual abusive activity, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The Menominee Police Department, the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police worked with the Genesee County Sherriff’s Office and Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force to set up the sting operation. Law enforcement chatted online with potential consumers who were intending to engage sexually with children.

This is the second arrest related to the sting operation to be announced in the last week. Five other men were charged by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

