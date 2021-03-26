Cambensy’s Insulin Price Capping Bill Passes in the House

State Representative Sara Cambensy, a democrat from Marquette, had a bill pass in a large bipartisan package of many bills. Bill 4346 passed with overwhelming support in the house on March 24th. It established an insulin co pay cap of $50.00 dollars for a 30 day supply.

The bill also paves the way towards fair pricing for prescription drugs and more affordable healthcare.

http://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(ux41wosfef1tubuof3ohs141))/mileg.aspx?page=GetObject&objectname=2021-HB-4346