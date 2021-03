Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be coming to the Island Resort and Casino on July 28th and 29th.

Iglesias will showcase his stand–up style of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that have made him popular with fans of all ages.

Tickets will start at $50 and are expected to sell out fast.

To get your tickets visit www.islandresortandcasino.com or call 877– 475–7469.