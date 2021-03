Variant B 1.1 will likely be a topic for this month’s Marquette County’s Board of Health Meeting. They will host an electronic conference in effort to reduce the spread of Covid–19.

The video and telephone conference will open this Wednesday at 5:50 pm.

For more information visit: www.mqthealth.org

https://www.co.marquette.mi.us/county_government/board_of_health/index.php#.YGI8S51KiUk