Marquette County sees 1st benefit from marijuana sales
The decision to allow recreational marijuana sales is benefitting four Marquette County communities.
Negaunee and Sands townships, the city of Marquette and Marquette County have collectively garnered about $230,000 from recreational marijuana sales within their boundaries in 2020, according to a Michigan Department of Treasury report.
- Marquette County – $112,500
- City of Marquette – $28,001
- Negaunee Township – $56,002
- Sands Township – $28,001
There’s more to come on this story. check back.