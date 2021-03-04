Marquette County sees 1st benefit from marijuana sales

The decision to allow recreational marijuana sales is benefitting four Marquette County communities.

Negaunee and Sands townships, the city of Marquette and Marquette County have collectively garnered about $230,000 from recreational marijuana sales within their boundaries in 2020, according to a Michigan Department of Treasury report.

Marquette County – $112,500

City of Marquette – $28,001

Negaunee Township – $56,002

Sands Township – $28,001

