Marquette County sees 1st benefit from marijuana sales

1 hour ago Lisa Bowers

The decision to allow recreational marijuana sales is benefitting four Marquette County communities.

Negaunee and Sands townships, the city of Marquette and Marquette County have collectively garnered about $230,000 from recreational marijuana sales within their boundaries in 2020, according to a Michigan Department of Treasury report.

  • Marquette County – $112,500
  • City of Marquette – $28,001
  • Negaunee Township – $56,002
  • Sands Township – $28,001

There’s more to come on this story. check back.

More Stories

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine access expanded

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Isle Royale to open in April

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Township sets events for 2021

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Epidemic Order Update 03-02-21

2 days ago ABC 10

Businesses celebrate International Women’s Day

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

Drug arrests in Calumet

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Marquette County sees 1st benefit from marijuana sales

1 hour ago Lisa Bowers

Michigan COVID-19 vaccine access expanded

2 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Isle Royale to open in April

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette Township sets events for 2021

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Men’s Soccer Fifth in GLIAC Preseason Poll

20 hours ago David Cesefske