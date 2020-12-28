Human remains found, missing person case cleared in Marinette

3 days ago Donny Ede

MARINETTE — Human remains have been found, and a missing person case has subsequently been cleared.

On Saturday, December 26th, a couple walking their wooded property in the town of Athelstane (WI) discovered human remains hanging from a tree. It was apparent these remains had been there for some time.

Sheriff’s officers investigating determined these remains were those of Benjamin D. Bodwin of Milwaukee, WI. He had been last seen in August of 2018 after leaving his broken-down vehicle at a business in Athelstane. Bodwin would have been 54 years old when he went missing.

The family of the deceased has been notified, and foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has ruled this death to be suicide.

If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

