State official warns voters about election misinformation

LANSING, Mich. (WBUP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer at a press conference to update residents about the upcoming general election.

Secretary Benson reminded residents to fight efforts to confuse citizens and make people afraid to vote in person or by mail.

Benson says Michigan is on track to see a record number of voters in the Fall. This election, Michigan may also have more people than ever vote before election day.

You can vote early by mail or by going in-person to your local clerk’s office.

The Secretary of State’s office has a website where you can track any election misinformation reports as well as all the efforts the state is taking to ensure election security this year.