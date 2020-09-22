Registering to vote in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WBUP) — Today is the 9th annual National Voter Registration Day.

The fourth Tuesday of September is a chance for us to focus on participating in the election process by registering to vote. Last year it helped more than 470,000 people across America get registered.

The annual event started in 2012 and this year you can register to vote online or in-person.

The event is not connected to a specific political party, but rather an opportunity to focus on public participation in the voting process.

To register to vote online in Michigan go to Michigan.gov/vote and you can also register to vote in-person.

After you register to vote, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail as well as head to a polling place on November 3rd to vote in-person.

Marquette County Clerk Linda Talsma added that if you have already registered, the most important part of the process is using the website to verify you are registered, where you are registered, and where you are going to go vote.