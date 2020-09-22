Possible COVID-19 exposure sites identified in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY — The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified possible exposure sites in Houghton County.

Local residents visiting these sites may be at a higher risk for exposure as employees or patrons were present while infectious, and m asking and social distancing guidelines were not consistently followed. These sites are:

•Nutini’s Supper Club, 321 Quincy St., Hancock, MI, on September 9th through September 16th.

•Downtowner Lounge, 100 Sheldon Ave, Houghton, MI, on September 17th through September 19th.

The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at the sites listed above or several days later with close contact to someone who visited one of the sites. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contacting COVID-19. Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of the exposure.

Both facilities have voluntarily closed temporarily for cleaning.

We ask that if you visited any of these sites, and you have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, or shortness of breath that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure.

Additional COVID-19 information can be found on our website at www.wuphd.org, or by calling 906-482-7382.