Two men arrested for suspected arson

SAULT STE. MARIE — At 8:13 pm on June 30, 2020, Officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department were dispatched to the vacated Reiss Coal dock off South St. in the Ashmun Bay for a possible arson incident.

The last remaining structure on the property was fully engulfed in flames and was being attended to by the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department.

Officers from Sault Ste. Marie, as well as from the Sheriff’s Department, Sault Tribe Police Department, and the Border Patrol began a search of the area for two subjects that were reported to be running from the area. Officers located two individuals matching the suspects description given by a witness in a wooded area just north of the fire. Both suspects, a 17-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, are from Illinois visiting one of their relatives that lives in the city.

Based on information gathered shortly after their capture, both suspects were placed under arrest. They were transported to the Chippewa County Jail to await warrant authorization and arraignment on the charges of trespass and arson of an unoccupied structure. There were no injuries.

The investigation is continuing with a detective from the State Fire Marshall’s Office expected on Friday for further investigation.