Two Manistique residents arrested on meth charges

MANISTIQUE — On Tuesday, June 30th, Manistique Public Safety Officers, the Public Safety K-9 Unit, and the Schoolcraft County 93rd District Court Probation Office continued their investigation into the use and trafficking of methamphetamine with felony arrests and narcotics seizure in the City of Manistique.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers conducted an investigation at 630 Garden Avenue, and served a search warrant which led to the seizure of methamphetamine, a suspected working methamphetamine laboratory, and the arrest of two adult Manistique residents. The arrested adults were immediately lodged at the Schoolcraft County Jail while children found at the scene were removed from the home and turned over to relatives.

Both individuals appeared before the 93rd District Court of Schoolcraft County for arraignment on Wednesday morning, and were formally charged by County Prosecutor Tim Noble.

28-year-old Angie Jean Gwaltney was charged with controlled substance–delivery/manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years and/or a $25,000 fine; controlled substance–operating/maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years and/or a $25,000 fine; and ephedrine/pseudoephedrine–purchase/possession to make meth, a felony punishable by up to 5 years and/or a $5,000 fine. Bond was set for Gwaltney at $500,000 cash, and her next court date is yet to be determined.

27-year-old Michael Jacob Murray was charged with controlled substance–delivery/manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years and/or a $25,000 fine; and controlled substance–operating/maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine, a felony punishable by up to 20 years and or a $25,000 fine. Bond was set for Murray at $500,000 cash, and his next court date is yet to be determined.

Manistique Public Safety was assisted at the scene by officers from the Michigan State Police Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team to remove hazardous materials and a suspected active methamphetamine lab from the residence. The Manistique Public Safety Fire Division was also on the scene for safety purposes during the laboratory clean up process. The investigation into methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics possession and trafficking continues in Manistique and Schoolcraft County, so no further details will be released at this time.