Sawyer International Airport increases daily flights

K.I. SAWYER — Sawyer International Airport is excited to announce flights will be doubling beginning July 2020.

SkyWest Air Lines will increase their flight schedule to Detroit (DTW) and Minneapolis (MSP) beginning July 2nd, with additional flights the beginning of the month. With this new schedule, the Detroit time will return to an early morning departure allowing passengers to continue their travel same day. American Airlines will add a second flight to Chicago (ORD) beginning July 7th. As airlines add flights across the country, we’re excited that our U.P. travelers have the opportunity to resume their summer travel plans.

Sawyer International Airport has enhanced protocols to keep the terminal clean and germ free. High-touch surfaces are frequently cleaned with highly effective disinfectant and additional hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility.

As the summer travel season approaches and travelers continue to grow, the airline industries are doing their part to provide the safest travel experience, providing temporary changes including requiring passengers to wear face coverings.

In addition, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Passengers can expect that these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids permitted through a checkpoint will need to be screened separately, which will add some time to their checkpoint screening experience. Please keep in mind that all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag.

Visit http://www.sawyerairport.com/ for more information on upcoming flight schedules and other available travel services.