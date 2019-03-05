Iron Mountain man under investigation for Felonious Domestic Assault

IRON MOUNTAIN — The Iron Mountain Police Department was dispatched via 911 to a residence in the 400 block of East Smith Street in reference to a domestic assault involving a knife.

This incident occurred Monday March, 4th at 8:00pm.

The 23-year-old male suspect fled from the scene prior to officer’s arrival on scene and remains at large.

The female victim received non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.

The criminal complaint has been forwarded to Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards for issuance of formal charges.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted on scene by the Michigan State Police.

No further information will be released as this time.