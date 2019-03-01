Houghton Snowmobiler killed in accident

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Houghton snowmobiler was killed on Thursday after he was hit by a car.

The Michigan State Police Calumet Post says troopers were called to the crash on Lake Annie Road and Trail 3 in Franklin Township at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say 53-year-old Timothy Young of Houghton was traveling south on the trail and didn’t stop for traffic while crossing Lake Annie Rd. He was hit by a 2001 Subaru being driven by 21-year-old Stephen Wright of Atlantic Mine.

Young died at the scene after first responders performed life-saving efforts. Wright was not injured in the crash.

Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

Mercy Ambulance, Hancock Police Department and the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department assisted troopers at the scene.