Seven people arrested for various drugs charges in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING — On Thursday, February 28th, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) along with officers from Ishpeming Police Department, Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team, Michigan State Police K-9 Unit and Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the City of Ishpeming.

As a result of the search warrant seven people were arrested on various drug charges. Officers from Ishpeming Police Department conducted a traffic stop on vehicle earlier in the evening after observing it leave from a known drug house.

The occupants in the vehicle were found to be in possession of crystal meth and credible information regarding additional meth inside the residence. Detectives executed a search warrant at 635 Iron Street in the City of Ishpeming and arrested 7 people for various drug charges and multiple outstanding warrants.

Detectives also seized approximately 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine, various prescription pills, $863.00 in cash, and 20 firearms.

All suspects were lodged at the Marquette County Jail on charges related to maintaining/frequenting a drug house and the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to add additional charges for delivery of crystal meth and firearms charges.

The names of the suspects are being withheld pending their arraignment.