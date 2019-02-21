Structure fire leads to women being flown to Milwaukee

RALPH — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post were dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 426 in Ralph at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday evening. All residents were able to exit the house which was a total loss.

An adult female sustained burns from the structure fire, and was transported to the Dickinson County Hospital by Nordic and Beacon Ambulances. The female was later flown to Milwaukee for further treatment of the burns.

Responding to the scene were Nordic Ambulance, Beacon Ambulance, and firemen from both Breen and West Branch Townships. The fire is still currently under investigation.