PORT HURON– SEMCO Gas Company is asking customers to keep meters clear of snow and ice.

To avoid damage to gas appliances and meters, be cautious when plowing or shoveling snow.

With light snow, gently brush it aside using a broom. a shovel can damage the meter.

If you find ice or frozen snow on your gas meter or piping, do not remove it yourself.

Instead, call SEMCO Energy toll free at 1 (800) 624- 2019.