Two injured in vehicle accident near Tonti Street in Marquette

MARQUETTE — Officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a personal injury accident on US-41 South near Tonti St.

The accident occurred when the driver of the northbound vehicle, 67 year-old Edward Gudewicz of Skandia, lost control, crossed the center line and into the path of a south bound vehicle driven by 59-year-old Bonnie Tennant of Negaunee.

Both drivers were transported to the Upper Peninsula Health Systems by ambulance, due to injuries sustained in the accident.

US-41 South Traffic was diverted to S. Lake St. while the investigation and roadway clearing were being conducted.

The Marquette Police Department were assisted on scene by, Marquette City Fire Department,Upper Peninsula Health Systems EMS, Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Marquette City Public Works.

The accident is still under investigation and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Speed and road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.