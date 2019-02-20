Winter Roots Music Festival coming to Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE — This weekend the downtown area of Marquette will be full of folk music, dance and workshops at different venues.

The Winter Roots Festival is a day-long event featuring performances by regional folk and blues musicians, workshops and even a performance by the Marquette Symphony Orchestra.

Events will take place on Saturday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three venues which include the Peter White Public Library, Ore Dock Brewing Company and the Marquette Commons.

This event is perfect for anyone looking to get into music from around the area and to see where it comes from within the community.

“This is really an event for the entire family,” explained Executive Director of the Hiawatha Music Co-Op, Susan Divine. “If you are at all interested in learning about roots music this is the day to do it. Because you get to see some dance, instrument playing and get to witness some great music.”

For entry you can get a $10 Winter Roots Festival button which is good for all venues during the day. Buttons can be purchased at the door or in advanced from the Hiawatha Music Co-op office.

For more information about purchasing tickets you can click here.

The button does not grant admission to the concert by the Marquette Symphony Orchestra concert that evening.

Tickets for that event can be purchased at www.nmu.edu/tickets or at all EZ ticket outlets.

The Winter Roots Festival is sponsored by the following organizations:

Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at NMU

Hiawatha Music Co-op

Marquette Symphony Orchestra

Peter White Public Library

Travel Marquette

City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center

Marquette Area Blues Society

Marquette Downtown Development Authority

Ore Dock Brewing Company

Here are the events scheduled for day and evening at the various venues.

Workshops at Peter White Public Library

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Ukelele workshop with Papa Crow

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM DIY Instrument making workshop

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Vocal improv workshop with Sue Demel

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Rhythm Bones workshop with Gail Brayden

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Harmony and Song-Building workshop with Sue Demel

Traditional Folk Dancing at the Peter White Public Library

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM All Strings Considered – Contra Dance

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM The Knockabouts – Celtic Dance Music

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM U.P. Gumbo – Cajun Dance Music

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Wil Kilpela – Finnish Dance Music

Folk Rock and Blues at Ore Dock Brewing Company

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM The Wallens – Folk Blues

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM Strung Together – Bluegrass

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Union Suits – Folk Rock

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Flat Broke Blues Band

Singer-Songwriters at Marquette Commons

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM Troy Graham

1:40 PM – 2:10 PM Sue Demel

2:20 PM – 2:50 PM Michael Waite

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Kerry Yost and Harry South

3:40 PM – 4:10 PM Steven Hooper

4:20 PM – 4:50 PM John Gillette and Sarah

Mittlefehldt Marquette Symphony Orchestra with Westbound Situation