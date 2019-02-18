Emergency services respond to accident involving snow plow

PALMER — Emergency services responded to a crash in Palmer between a Marquette County Road Commission plow and an SUV Monday, February 18th, 2019.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Isabella Ave. and Reade St. The Michigan State Police trooper at the scene said the woman in the SUV was taken to the hospital, but her injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. The plow driver was not injured.

The Richmond Township Fire Department and UP Health System EMS also responded to the accident.

No other information has been released at this time. The crash currently remains under investigation.

