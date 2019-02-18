Man takes Kingsford public safety officers on high-speed chase

KINGSFORD — One man is in police custody after leading police on a chase early Monday morning, February 18th, 2019.

According to a press release from Kingsford Public Safety, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at 2:46 am. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensue into Wisconsin. During the pursuit, the Florence County Sheriff’s Department deployed stop sticks which disabled the vehicle.

There was a short on-foot pursuit with the driver of the vehicle where he was apprehended without further incident. The other two passengers in the vehicle were placed in custody without incident and later released.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department and will be facing criminal charges in Michigan for fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, and driving without a license.

Officers were assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, and Iron Mountain Police Department.