ISHPEMING — The Ishpeming School District Board of Education is accepting letters of interest to fill a partial Board term.

A candidate must be a registered voter and a resident of the district. The term of office is from the appointment date through December 31, 2020.

Interested individuals may submit a letter of interest to Superintendent of Schools.

Letters must be received by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 10, 2018.